Zelenskyy Says Ukraine, UK, Poland Creating 'New Format of Cooperation'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kiev, London and Warsaw were creating a new format of cooperation.

"We are creating a new format of cooperation in Europe between Ukraine, the UK and Poland," Zelenskyy told the Ukrainian parliament.

The president did not disclose the details of this format.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier planned to visit Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said that during Johnson's visit, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki would be in Ukraine, and they might sign a declaration on a new union.