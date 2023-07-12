Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Will Make NATO Stronger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Vilnius on Tuesday that NATO will make Ukraine safer and Ukraine will make NATO stronger.

"Today I went (here) with faith in the decision of partners, with faith in a strong NATO, in a NATO that does not doubt, does not waste time and does not look back at some aggressor. I would like that faith to become confidence in the decisions we deserve. Which every one of our citizens, warrior, child, mother, expects.... NATO will give Ukraine security, Ukraine will make NATO stronger," Zelenskyy said, speaking at a concert in support of Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also attended the concert, and together with Zelenskyy they unfurled on stage a Ukrainian flag brought from Bakhmut, which the Ukrainian army lost to Russia after a months-long grind.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president arrived in Vilnius, where the NATO summit is being held. Ukrainian media reported that he would speak at the summit, but later refuted this information.

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak later said that the country's leadership knew on Tuesday that Ukraine would not receive an invitation to join NATO.

"No one but Ukraine is ready to meet these challenges and bear responsibility. We knew that NATO would take only the first steps: a long-term program and the rejection of MAP (Membership Action Plan)," Podolyak said in a video published on the Klimenko.Time agency's Telegram channel.

In early June, Zelenskyy said that Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On Tuesday, NATO members published a communique, saying that "Ukraine's future is in NATO," and the country does not need the Membership Action Plan for that. At the same time, no official invitation was extended.

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.