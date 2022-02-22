(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine will remain the same.

"We and our state do not have time for long lectures on history, so I will not go deep into the past.

I will talk about the realities and the future. Behind me is Ukraine in its internationally recognized borders, and they will remain the same, despite any statements and actions of the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said in a video message to citizens posted on his office's Telegram.