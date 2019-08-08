(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that $20 billion would be invested to develop the country's roads and ports within the next five years.

"[Ukraine] will change dramatically within the next five years ... During this time we will invest at least $20 billion into our infrastructure," Zelenskyy said at a Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Istanbul.

The president added that this investment would help restore 24,000 kilometers (12,900 miles) of roads, increase the number of airports operating in the country to 15 and develop infrastructure for five ports.

During his trip to Ankara, Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the possibility of increasing bilateral trade to $10 million and signing a free trade agreement in the future.

Since Zelenskyy took office in April, Ukraine's market has received a boost from foreign investors, who largely pulled out following the reunification of Crimea with Russia in 2014. The Ukrainian president has also been cooperating with the International Monetary Fund and expects it to approve a new stand-by program that would loan Kiev $2 billion by the end of 2019.