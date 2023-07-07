(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russia has an advantage in long-range weapons, which makes it difficult for Ukrainian troops to approach Russian forces and advance during its counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Without long-range weapons, it is not only difficult to conduct an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defense operation. You're defending your land and you can't reach the appropriate distance to destroy the enemy. The enemy has a long-range advantage," Zelenskyy told a press conference following his meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The Ukrainian president added that he was negotiating with the United States so that it would provide such weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying but were failing to advance. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Zelenskyy himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired."