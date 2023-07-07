Open Menu

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine's Offensive Complicated By Russian Advantage In Long-Range Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine's Offensive Complicated by Russian Advantage in Long-Range Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russia has an advantage in long-range weapons, which makes it difficult for Ukrainian troops to approach Russian forces and advance during its counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Without long-range weapons, it is not only difficult to conduct an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defense operation. You're defending your land and you can't reach the appropriate distance to destroy the enemy. The enemy has a long-range advantage," Zelenskyy told a press conference following his meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The Ukrainian president added that he was negotiating with the United States so that it would provide such weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying but were failing to advance. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Zelenskyy himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Progress Kiev United States June Media From

Recent Stories

vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

33 seconds ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

18 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

1 hour ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

1 hour ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

2 hours ago
Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

2 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

5 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

5 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

6 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World