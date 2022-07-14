UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Delegation Noted Progress In 'Grain Issue' Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Delegation Noted Progress in 'Grain Issue' Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation had reported on the progress in the Russia-Ukraine-Turkey-UN negotiations in Istanbul on the "grain issue" and thanked the UN for its efforts.

"We are indeed making significant efforts to resume food supplies to the global market. And I am grateful to the United Nations and Turkey for their respective efforts. The Ukrainian delegation reported to me that there was some progress. In the coming days, we will agree on the details with the UN Secretary General," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Progress Istanbul Market

Recent Stories

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

48 minutes ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

48 minutes ago
 EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks D ..

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine ..

50 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

50 minutes ago
 Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scor ..

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scores

50 minutes ago
 13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.