Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Delegation Noted Progress in 'Grain Issue' Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation had reported on the progress in the Russia-Ukraine-Turkey-UN negotiations in Istanbul on the "grain issue" and thanked the UN for its efforts.

"We are indeed making significant efforts to resume food supplies to the global market. And I am grateful to the United Nations and Turkey for their respective efforts. The Ukrainian delegation reported to me that there was some progress. In the coming days, we will agree on the details with the UN Secretary General," Zelenskyy said in a video address.