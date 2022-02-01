Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Financial System Under Control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the country's economy was stabilizing, the financial system was under control, the hryvnia "feels better."

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the country's economy was stabilizing, the financial system was under control, the hryvnia "feels better."

"Our economy is stabilizing. Everything is under control in the financial system. Budget revenues in January were overfulfilled by 7 billion (hryvnias, almost $245 million). Today, the hryvnia, thanks God, feels better, yesterday it strengthened by 30 kopecks, we are gradually returning to the planned and stable rate. For almost a week, there has been a positive trend in international financial markets for our bonds, their quotes are returning to their previous level.

The financial world is optimistic about the future of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during the opening session of the parliament.

According to him, Ukraine has sufficient reserves of gas and coal; for the first time in history, the country uses the entire state potential of nuclear energy, he said.

Zelenskyy said that gold and foreign exchange reserves remained at record levels, thus protecting Ukraine against "various fluctuations" and strengthening "economic immunity."