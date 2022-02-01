UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Financial System Under Control

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Financial System Under Control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the country's economy was stabilizing, the financial system was under control, the hryvnia "feels better."

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the country's economy was stabilizing, the financial system was under control, the hryvnia "feels better."

"Our economy is stabilizing. Everything is under control in the financial system. Budget revenues in January were overfulfilled by 7 billion (hryvnias, almost $245 million). Today, the hryvnia, thanks God, feels better, yesterday it strengthened by 30 kopecks, we are gradually returning to the planned and stable rate. For almost a week, there has been a positive trend in international financial markets for our bonds, their quotes are returning to their previous level.

The financial world is optimistic about the future of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during the opening session of the parliament.

According to him, Ukraine has sufficient reserves of gas and coal; for the first time in history, the country uses the entire state potential of nuclear energy, he said.

Zelenskyy said that gold and foreign exchange reserves remained at record levels, thus protecting Ukraine against "various fluctuations" and strengthening "economic immunity."

Related Topics

World Exchange Ukraine Parliament Budget Immunity Nuclear January Gas Gold Market God Billion Million

Recent Stories

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

3 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more ..

Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

1 minute ago
 Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festiva ..

Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festival celebrations

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electr ..

Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electricity - Tajik Energy Holding

1 minute ago
 France Notes Progress in Normandy Format Talks on ..

France Notes Progress in Normandy Format Talks on Eastern Ukraine Peace Process

1 minute ago
 Tree plantation in Multan

Tree plantation in Multan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>