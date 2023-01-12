Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Troops in Artyomovsk Will Receive Constant Supply of Ammunition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops in Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, will receive ammunition "swiftly and constantly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops in Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, will receive ammunition "swiftly and constantly."

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy held a meeting at the headquarters of the Ukrainian supreme commander where he discussed, among other issues, the situation at the frontline.

"Particular attention was paid to the battles in Bakhmut and Soledar. I emphasize that the units defending these cities will be swiftly and constantly provided with ammunition and everything necessary," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The city of Artyomovsk is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic and is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas.

In particular, a network of roads and railways passes through this city. Soledar is also of strategic importance for Kiev, as it is located in the center of the Artyomovsk-Siversk defense line.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian airborne units blocked the northern and southern parts of Soledar. Later in the day, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the city came under the full control of the Russian forces.