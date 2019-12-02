UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says US Can Advance Peace Process In Ukraine Through Dialogue With Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:49 PM

Zelenskyy Says US Can Advance Peace Process in Ukraine Through Dialogue With Russia

The United States has the ability to move the peace process in Ukraine forward due to the fact that it communicates with Russia directly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The United States has the ability to move the peace process in Ukraine forward due to the fact that it communicates with Russia directly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"America, first of all, has its direct relations with Russia. To influence Russia, to make everyone see that this [war] is a big tragedy, and that it must end, I think that [US President Donald] Trump can speak directly, and I think they do talk about these things," Zelenskyy said in a joint interview with Time, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and Gazeta Wyborcza, as quoted by the Time magazine.

What Zelenskyy called a tragedy in Ukraine unfolded in April 2014 when Kiev launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after they proclaimed independence. According to UN estimates, more than 2,500 people have been killed and tens of thousands more injured during the armed hostilities.

The peace process has been promoted by a number of international platforms, including the Normandy format talks among the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany since June 2014. The next Normandy Four summit is scheduled to take place on December 9 in France.�

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ukraine Russia France Trump Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence United States April June December All

Recent Stories

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTuber ..

12 minutes ago

'Thai Food Festival' from Dec 6

6 minutes ago

Cairo hosts new round of talks on Nile dam issue

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refuses to Comment on Golunov Ca ..

7 minutes ago

'Durust Daam' gets overwhelming response in federa ..

7 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to install canal water treatment ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.