Zelenskyy Says US Can Advance Peace Process in Ukraine Through Dialogue With Russia

The United States has the ability to move the peace process in Ukraine forward due to the fact that it communicates with Russia directly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The United States has the ability to move the peace process in Ukraine forward due to the fact that it communicates with Russia directly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"America, first of all, has its direct relations with Russia. To influence Russia, to make everyone see that this [war] is a big tragedy, and that it must end, I think that [US President Donald] Trump can speak directly, and I think they do talk about these things," Zelenskyy said in a joint interview with Time, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and Gazeta Wyborcza, as quoted by the Time magazine.

What Zelenskyy called a tragedy in Ukraine unfolded in April 2014 when Kiev launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after they proclaimed independence. According to UN estimates, more than 2,500 people have been killed and tens of thousands more injured during the armed hostilities.

The peace process has been promoted by a number of international platforms, including the Normandy format talks among the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany since June 2014. The next Normandy Four summit is scheduled to take place on December 9 in France.�