Zelenskyy Says US, Ukraine Working On Delivery Of Arms Not Previously Supplied To Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, following the meeting with US President Joe Biden in Kiev, that Ukraine and the United States are working on the delivery of arms, including long-range weapons, that have yet to be supplied to Kiev.

"We are working on the supply of long-range weapons and other types of weapons that were not previously included in the support packages. And I am grateful for another package that will definitely strengthen our guys on the frontline," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Telegram.

He added that he had discussed with Biden ending the conflict this year.

On Monday, Biden arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of Russia's special operation and met with Zelenskyy.

During a briefing, Biden said that Ukraine would receive a new military assistance package worth $500 million, as well as "billions" in direct budgetary support this week.

The US Department of Defense announced on Monday that the Biden Administration is providing a new security package to Ukraine, amounting to $460 million. The assistance package will include more ammunition for US-made and other equipment already delivered to Ukraine, including additional 155mm artillery rounds, 120mm mortar rounds, approximately 2,000 anti-armor rockets, as well as four Bradley Infantry Fire Support Team vehicles, spare parts, and other field equipment.

