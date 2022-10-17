Zelenskyy Says 'Very Heavy Fighting' Around Soledar, Bakhmut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reporting heavy fighting in the Soledar and Bakhmut (Artemivsk) areas in southeastern Ukraine.

"The key hotspots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut, where very heavy fighting continues," Zelenskyy said in his Sunday night address.

The day before, the Ukrainian president said that the situation was "most difficult" near the city of Bakhmut.

Explosions were reported in various parts of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. In Mykolaiv, a fire erupted at a fuel storage site after the blasts, according to Ukrainian media reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces targeted Ukrainian energy facilities and military command hubs using high-precision missiles earlier in the day.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out throughout the week.

On Saturday, Ukrainian power operator Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged as a result of a morning missile attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.