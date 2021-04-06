UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says War In Donbas Will Only End If Ukraine Joins NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:48 PM

The war in Donbas can only end if Ukraine joins NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, following phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The war in Donbas can only end if Ukraine joins NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, following phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We are committed to reforming our army and defense sector, but reforms alone will not stop Russia. @NATO is the only way to end the war in #Donbas. Ukraine's MAP [Membership Action Plan] will be a real signal for #Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

