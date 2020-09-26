Zelenskyy Says Will Go to Kharkiv Region After An-26 Plane Crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would visit on Saturday the Kharkiv region, where the An-26 plane had crashed.

"We are urgently creating a commission to investigate all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy. I gave the relevant instructions to the prime minister. A search team is already working on the spot. Tomorrow I will be in the Kharkiv Region," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.