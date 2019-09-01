UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Will Hold 3rd Round Of Talks With Putin At Next Normandy Four Summit

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 12:20 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his third round of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be held during the next Normandy Four summit.

Previously, the leaders have held two phone conversations.

"We talked about [a possible meeting] during the second phone call and about having the third round of talks during the Normandy Four summit.

It is planned this way by our party," Zelenskyy said in an interview with 1+1 tv channel.

The Ukrainian president believes that he might be able to sign an agreement with Putin during such talks.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the summit may take place in September. Moscow, however, has said that thorough preparations would be needed for the meeting to take place.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine in order to settle the ongoing Donbas conflict.

