UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Will Meet With UK Prime Minister In London On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Zelenskyy Says Will Meet With UK Prime Minister in London on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived on an official visit in London on Monday, announced his plans to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, both face-to-face and in delegations, later in the day.

"Today - London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," the Ukrainian president tweeted.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, stressed the importance of the meeting in a post on Twitter, saying that the talks would focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and the country's NATO aspirations.

Western countries, including the United Kingdom, have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, such as air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

In September 2022, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO, despite Moscow's warnings. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Visit London Kiev Alliance United Kingdom September Post Weapon

Recent Stories

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers ent ..

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers enter Red Zone

22 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary sy ..

Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary system for safeguarding intellec ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.