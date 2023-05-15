Zelenskyy Says Will Meet With UK Prime Minister in London on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived on an official visit in London on Monday, announced his plans to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, both face-to-face and in delegations, later in the day.

"Today - London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," the Ukrainian president tweeted.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, stressed the importance of the meeting in a post on Twitter, saying that the talks would focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and the country's NATO aspirations.

Western countries, including the United Kingdom, have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, such as air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

In September 2022, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO, despite Moscow's warnings. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation.