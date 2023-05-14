BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he would call on Germany to support Kiev's bid to procure Western fighter jets and join a "fighter jet coalition."

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin and was welcomed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his official residence, Bellevue Palace. He then went to the Federal Chancellery to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It (the fighter jet coalition) was discussed among other matters as part of my visits to European capitals. I think I will appeal to the German side to support us in this coalition as well," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Scholz, as aired on the government's website.

A number of countries are now working to build the bloc of countries willing to send their jets to Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, adding that he would discuss the matter "in the second part" of his conversation with Scholz.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's main concern is overcoming Russian air superiority.

Scholz, in turn, said that Germany has provided 17 billion Euros ($19.7 billion) in bilateral aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict last year and "created the conditions for this assistance to continue in the coming years." Zelenskyy put Germany's total assistance ” both military and humanitarian ” since the beginning of 2023 at 11 billion euros.

Ahead of Zelenskyy's visit to Germany, the government unveiled a new military package for Ukraine totaling 2.7 billion euros.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The aid includes light and heavy weapons, including tanks, armored and other vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and munitions.

Kiev has repeatedly asked the West to supply Ukraine with fighter jets but the request has so far been met with reluctance. Earlier this year, Scholz and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius both said that supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine were not on the agenda.