Zelenskyy Says Will Visit Berlin on July 12 for Talks With Merkel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would visit Berlin on July 12 to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discuss security and cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy's office said that Merkel had invited the president to Berlin to discuss the issue of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

"On a special date, spoke with Chancellor of #Germany Angela #Merkel that the world must do everything to prevent such tragedies as WW2 from happening again. Grateful for the invitation to visit Berlin on July 12 to discuss current security and cooperation issues of Ukraine & Germany," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.