MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine is for Russia to withdraw its troops to the 1991 borders.

"If he (Russian President Vladimir ) now withdraws to the 1991 borders, then the possible path of diplomacy will begin. That is who can turn the war from a military path to a diplomatic one. Only he can do it," Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Economist newspaper.

In early December, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is focused on helping Ukraine return the territories taken by Russia since February 24.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the resolution of the situation must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects yet for negotiations on the settlement.