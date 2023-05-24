UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Work On New Concept To Develop Ukrainian Aviation Underway

Zelenskyy Says Work on New Concept to Develop Ukrainian Aviation Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he had started to work on a new conceptual framework for Ukrainian aviation to take into account the transition to new types of planes.

"We (Zelenskyy with Ukrainian defense authorities) have started to work on a complex conception for the development of our aviation, taking into account the transition to new types of aircraft. New logistical structure, training of pilots and personnel, necessary infrastructure, maintenance etc," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Earlier in May, the president called for the creation of an aircraft coalition in order to supply Ukraine with modern fighter jets.

During the G7 summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden told Zelenskyy that the United States, along with its partners, was going to launch a training program for Ukraine's military pilots on fourth generation fighter aircraft including F-16s.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that the time was not yet right for Kiev to have F-16s, adding that the US and its allies were going to decide which countries would supply these aircraft to Kiev and in what number.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Kiev since Russia started it military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. For months, Ukraine has pushed donors to supply fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

