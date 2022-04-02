Zelenskyy Says Would Like to Have Chinese Support in Conflict With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Fox news broadcaster that he would like to have China on its side in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"I would like the China People's Republic to be on our side, but nevertheless it will be their choice," Zelenskyy said.

He added that it would be difficult to reach the conflict's settlement without direct communication between China and the United States.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed regrets that the situation in Ukraine had reached the current state. The country has also refused to join the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the latter's military operation in Ukraine.