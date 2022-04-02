UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Would Like To Have Chinese Support In Conflict With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Zelenskyy Says Would Like to Have Chinese Support in Conflict With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Fox news broadcaster that he would like to have China on its side in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"I would like the China People's Republic to be on our side, but nevertheless it will be their choice," Zelenskyy said.

He added that it would be difficult to reach the conflict's settlement without direct communication between China and the United States.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed regrets that the situation in Ukraine had reached the current state. The country has also refused to join the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the latter's military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China United States Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

5 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

5 hours ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

5 hours ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.