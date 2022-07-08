Zelenskyy Says Would Love to See Biden in Ukraine, Realizes Security Issues Stand in Way

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview said he wants to see President Joe Biden visit Ukraine but understands that security issues might stand in the way.

"We would love to see President Biden in Ukraine. I heard that he supported the idea. There are some security moments, which stand in the way of his visit, we understand that," Zelenskyy told CNN on Thursday. "I truly think this would help the Ukrainians."

Ukrainian support and trust for the United States is very high, he added.

Zelenskyy also said other world leaders' visits to Ukraine are important as well.

"They come despite the rockets flying in. They are not afraid of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin because the world is much bigger than one leader of one country," he said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said twin goals of the special operation are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.