UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Would Love To See Biden In Ukraine, Realizes Security Issues Stand In Way

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Zelenskyy Says Would Love to See Biden in Ukraine, Realizes Security Issues Stand in Way

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview said he wants to see President Joe Biden visit Ukraine but understands that security issues might stand in the way.

"We would love to see President Biden in Ukraine. I heard that he supported the idea. There are some security moments, which stand in the way of his visit, we understand that," Zelenskyy told CNN on Thursday. "I truly think this would help the Ukrainians."

Ukrainian support and trust for the United States is very high, he added.

Zelenskyy also said other world leaders' visits to Ukraine are important as well.

"They come despite the rockets flying in. They are not afraid of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin because the world is much bigger than one leader of one country," he said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said twin goals of the special operation are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk United States February From Love

Recent Stories

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

4 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

4 hours ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

4 hours ago
 Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final ..

Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate ..

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate killings by Indian forces in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.