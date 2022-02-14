UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Economic Support For Ukraine, Possibility Of Normandy Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kiev, during the talks the parties discussed economic and energy support for Ukraine amid security challenges

"Without Ukraine, it is impossible to create an effective security architecture in Europe. Therefore, at a time of unprecedented challenges, enhanced support from our partners is extremely important. Security support, economic support, energy support," Zelenskyy said at a briefing after the meeting.

Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with Scholz the results of the latest talks between advisers to the heads of the Normandy format countries, as well as the preparation of a new meeting at this level and the prospects for a meeting at the level of heads of state.

"We expect that in the near future it will be possible to hold the following talks (advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries) and agree on a summit of N4 leaders," he said.

He noted that he had discussed with Scholz the latest steps in resolving the situation in Donbas

"In a short time, we managed to hold two rounds of negotiations between political advisers of the Normandy Four in Paris and Berlin. I would like to note in this context the role of the new Federal government of Germany and personally Mr. Chancellor," Zelenskyy said.

Kiev and Berlin share the vision of a peaceful approach to the settlement in Donbas, he added.

