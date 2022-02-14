Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Nord Stream 2-Related Risks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, with some disagreements remaining in their assessments

The meeting between Scholz and Zelenskyy took place on Monday in Kiev.

"We discussed in detail the security risks associated with Nord Stream 2, and here we have some disagreements in our assessments," Zelenskyy said at a briefing following the meeting.

Kiev's position is unchanged, Ukraine views Nord Stream 2 exclusively through the prism of energy and security threats, he said.

"We clearly understand that this is a geopolitical weapon that is why Ukraine needs energy security guarantees. I proposed starting a specific strategic dialogue in the energy sector, within which energy guarantees and effective support for our country would be developed. It is important that Germany become a guarantor of the continuation of gas transit through the territory of Ukraine," the president added.