UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Nord Stream 2-Related Risks

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Nord Stream 2-Related Risks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, with some disagreements remaining in their assessments

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, with some disagreements remaining in their assessments.

The meeting between Scholz and Zelenskyy took place on Monday in Kiev.

"We discussed in detail the security risks associated with Nord Stream 2, and here we have some disagreements in our assessments," Zelenskyy said at a briefing following the meeting.

Kiev's position is unchanged, Ukraine views Nord Stream 2 exclusively through the prism of energy and security threats, he said.

"We clearly understand that this is a geopolitical weapon that is why Ukraine needs energy security guarantees. I proposed starting a specific strategic dialogue in the energy sector, within which energy guarantees and effective support for our country would be developed. It is important that Germany become a guarantor of the continuation of gas transit through the territory of Ukraine," the president added.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Germany Nord Kiev Gas Weapon

Recent Stories

World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition a ..

World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition announces winners, publishes ph ..

16 minutes ago
 Creativity, innovation are Sharjah’s approach: S ..

Creativity, innovation are Sharjah’s approach: Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi

16 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, British Parliamentarians delegation ..

Saqr Ghobash, British Parliamentarians delegation discuss bilateral cooperation ..

16 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Says Ukraine's Accession to NATO ..

German Chancellor Says Ukraine's Accession to NATO Not on Agenda

4 minutes ago
 No one to be allowed to use Pak-Iran's soil for te ..

No one to be allowed to use Pak-Iran's soil for terrorist activities

4 minutes ago
 China dismisses Indian External Affairs Minister's ..

China dismisses Indian External Affairs Minister's remarks on border conflict

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>