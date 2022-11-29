Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Peaceful Resolution of Ukrainian Conflict, Missile Defense

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he discussed the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and the country's protection against missile attacks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I had a phone call with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I am grateful for supporting the #GrainfromUkraine initiative. We also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and cooperation to protect Ukraine from Russian missile terror," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on Ukrainian special services.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, demanding restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, "compensation for all damages caused by the war," and guarantees that the conflict will not happen again, among others.