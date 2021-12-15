Zelenskyy, Scholz, Macron Agree to Make Efforts for Progress in Situation in Donbas - Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Brussels agreed to make every effort to achieve real progress in stabilizing the situation in Donbas, the Ukrainian president's office said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Brussels agreed to make every effort to achieve real progress in stabilizing the situation in Donbas, the Ukrainian president's office said on Wednesday.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron agreed to make every effort to achieve real progress in stabilizing the situation in Donbas and called on the resumption of constructive work for this in the Normandy format," the statement says.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on the need to continue active work in the Normandy format and ensure the implementation of the decisions taken by the four parties at the summit in Paris on December 9, 2019.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that this concerns, first of all, such urgent measures to stabilize the situation in the conflict zone as ensuring compliance with the ceasefire, mutual release of detainees and opening of two new checkpoints. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is not subject to any provocations. at the border, does not have any aggressive intentions toward other parties and remains committed to diplomatic means of resolving the situation," the office said.

Also, the head of the Ukrainian state expressed hope that Russia would withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian borders.

"So far, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, they remain at our borders," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his office.