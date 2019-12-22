Zelenskyy Seeks to Improve Ties With Moscow But is Being Hindered - Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 22 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants positive shifts in Kiev's relations with Moscow, but there are those in Ukraine who are attempting to prevent him from reconciliation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"I have no doubt that he [Zelenskyy] personally, as a person, a politician and a president, wants this. And at the same time, we see that there are those in Ukraine who are in every way trying to prevent him from doing this, preserve a Russophobic attitude in foreign policy, Donbas conflict, with which many are fine. This is unfortunate, but we will be ready to help him to the extent that we can, in particular, we will encourage Donetsk and Luhansk to take the most constructive approach to the implementation of the decisions that will be agreed in the contact group on the proposal by the Normandy Format," Lavrov said on the talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.

On December 9, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks in the Normandy Four format in Paris to discuss the settlement of the crisis in the Donbas. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents met during the summit.

Following the summit, the leaders of the participating countries adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for disengagement of troops.