UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Seeks To Improve Ties With Moscow But Is Being Hindered - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:10 PM

Zelenskyy Seeks to Improve Ties With Moscow But is Being Hindered - Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 22 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants positive shifts in Kiev's relations with Moscow, but there are those in Ukraine who are attempting to prevent him from reconciliation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"I have no doubt that he [Zelenskyy] personally, as a person, a politician and a president, wants this. And at the same time, we see that there are those in Ukraine who are in every way trying to prevent him from doing this, preserve a Russophobic attitude in foreign policy, Donbas conflict, with which many are fine. This is unfortunate, but we will be ready to help him to the extent that we can, in particular, we will encourage Donetsk and Luhansk to take the most constructive approach to the implementation of the decisions that will be agreed in the contact group on the proposal by the Normandy Format," Lavrov said on the talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.

On December 9, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks in the Normandy Four format in Paris to discuss the settlement of the crisis in the Donbas. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents met during the summit.

Following the summit, the leaders of the participating countries adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for disengagement of troops.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia France Fine Germany Paris Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev December Sunday All From

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

1 hour ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.