Zelenskyy Seeks Trilateral Summit With Putin, Biden - Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking a trilateral summit with the leaders of Russia and the United States, and Washington has already shown interest in this idea, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Friday.

""President Zelenskyy proposed to President Biden and we think it can work to organize a trilateral meeting maybe by video conference between President Biden, President Zelenskyy and President Putin. We are still waiting for the reaction for this, I think from the Russian side, but our American partners take our proposal with some interest," Yermak said during an event organized by the Atlantic Council.