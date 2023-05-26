UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Seeks Withdrawal From Single Economic Space Treaty With Moscow, Minsk, Astana

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the country's parliament a draft resolution on Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement on the creation of the single economic space with Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the country's parliament a draft resolution on Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement on the creation of the single economic space with Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

"The project provides for the withdrawal from the agreement on the formation of a single economic space, signed on September 19, 2003 in Yalta," the draft resolution published on the Ukrainian parliament's website read.

The agreement on the creation of a single economic space was signed by the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine in 2003 with a view to developing the economies of member states and improving living standards.

