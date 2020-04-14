Zelenskyy Sees Situation With COVID-19 in Ukraine Stabilizing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the country had managed to stabilize the situation with coronavirus epidemic and had avoided a sharp jump in the incidence rate due to the consciousness of its citizens

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said that the number of coronavirus cases in the country increased by 270 over the past day to 3,372, with 98 deaths and 119 recoveries in total.

"Analyzing the statistics of patients in Ukraine in recent days, we can note some stabilization. A sharp jump did not happen due to the consciousness of citizens who adhere to self-isolation. And this should continue. We must clearly realize: it's too early to relax. It's dangerous to relax," Zelenskyy said in a video message published on Telegram.