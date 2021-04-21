Zelenskyy Should Meet Not With Putin But With DPR, LPR Leaders - Source in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Donbas, should hold talks with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) instead, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Kiev has stuck in a false paradigm, it is afraid to acknowledge the reality. Kiev is waging a war not on Russia but on its own citizens living in Donbas. This is why Zelenskyy should meet not with Putin but with [DPR leader Denis] Pushilin and [LPR leader Leonid] Pasechnik instead," the source said.