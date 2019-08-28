UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Should Recognize Vyshinsky's Case As Unjustified - Rossiya Segodnya Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should stop the "shameful" criminal prosecution of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky and recognize this case as unjustified, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said on Wednesday.

Kiev's appellate court ruled on Wednesday to immediately release Vyshinsky, who had been jailed in Ukraine for over 400 days, on personal recognizance.

"Kirill believes that he will be able to prove his innocence in court, but here I do not coincide with Kirill, and I believe that the solution can only be political only president Zelenskyy can put an end to this shameful criminal prosecution in general and declare the whole case unjustified, legally insignificant and turn this shameful page for the country," Kiselev told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

In any case, the decision to release Vyshinsky improves the negotiating positions of Russia and Ukraine and is useful for both countries, according to Kiselev.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.

Zelenskyy said in July that Kiev was ready to exchange Vyshinsky for Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, jailed in Russia for plotting terrorist attacks.

