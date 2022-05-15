UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Signs Bill Banning Pro-Russian Political Parties In Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the legislation banning parties that are "anti-Ukrainian in nature" and whose activities are intended to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, news outlet Strana.ua reported on Saturday.

The bill, banning activities of such parties as Opposition Platform - For Life, Party of Shariy, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, Derzhava, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Socialists, and Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on May 3.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian forces. Allies of Ukraine have since been providing Kiev with financial assistance and arms and introducing sanction against Moscow.

