Zelenskyy Signs Decree On Closing Ukraine's Borders Due To COVID-19

6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Zelenskyy Signs Decree on Closing Ukraine's Borders Due to COVID-19

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday signed a decree on closing Ukraine's borders for two weeks starting from Monday in order to confront the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The decision to close borders was made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Friday.

"Apply the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 13, 2020 on urgent measures to ensure national security in an outbreak of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus," the decree said.

The decree envisions closure of Ukraine's borders for foreigners from Monday and the restriction of international flights from Tuesday. Zelenskyy has asked Ukrainians to return home in the next three days.

According to health authorities, Ukraine has confirmed three COVID-19 cases and one death from coronavirus-related complications.

