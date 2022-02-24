Zelenskyy Signs Decree on Creation of Military Administrations - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a decree on the creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations, the Strana.ua Telegram channel reported.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to counter the aggression of the Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, while the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.