UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Signs Decree Proclaiming Impossibility Of Holding Talks With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Zelenskyy Signs Decree Proclaiming Impossibility of Holding Talks with Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Tuesday a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Taking into account the results of the meeting at the headquarters of the Commander in Chief and after hearing (the reports of) members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to state the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement, published on Zelenskyy's website, read.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

7 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

11 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

52 minutes ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.