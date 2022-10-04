Zelenskyy Signs Decree Proclaiming Impossibility of Holding Talks with Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Tuesday a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Taking into account the results of the meeting at the headquarters of the Commander in Chief and after hearing (the reports of) members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to state the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement, published on Zelenskyy's website, read.