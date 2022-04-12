Zelenskyy Signs Decree to Cancel Spring Draft, Demobilization in Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree, in line with which the spring draft and demobilization of conscripts from the armed forces are canceled in Ukraine, Strana.ua reported.

Zelenskyy on February 24 announced that martial law was being introduced throughout the country. Later, the regime was extended for another 30 days from March 26.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.