Zelenskyy Signs Decree To Expand Ukrainian Army By 100,000 People Over 3 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Zelenskyy Signs Decree to Expand Ukrainian Army by 100,000 People Over 3 Years

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree, which provides for the army's increase by 100,000 people over the next three years, the creation of an additional 20 brigades and an increase in the term of service under the contract.

"This decree provides for an increase in the financial support of all military personnel to a level of at least three minimum wages, the transition of Ukraine to the basics of a professional army, an increase in the term of service of contract soldiers. The development of a concept for the housing provision of military personnel, veterans and their families, a career development system for officers, as well as an increase in the number of armed forces of Ukraine by 100,000 people of the professional army over the next three years, the creation of an additional 20 brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the opening of the seventh session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

He added that this decree will help strengthen the army.

"This decree is not because the war is coming soon, this decree is so that soon and further there will be peace, peace in Ukraine. And I am happy to sign this decree in your presence," Zelenskyy said.

