Zelenskyy Signs Finalized Election Code Of Ukraine - Parliament Website

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Zelenskyy Signs Finalized Election Code of Ukraine - Parliament Website

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a finalized election code with the so-called open regional lists, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's unicameral parliament.

In August, then-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Andriy Parubiy, sent a new election code to Zelenskyy for signing. However, the president vetoed the document, believing that some of its provisions ran contrary to the constitution. He suggested that the lawmakers finalize the document and reconsider it.

