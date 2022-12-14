UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Signs Law On Liquidation Of Kiev's District Administrative Court - Parliament

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Zelenskyy Signs Law on Liquidation of Kiev's District Administrative Court - Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the liquidation of the Kiev District Administrative Court, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine announced.

"The president signed the law on the liquidation of the Kiev District Administrative Court and on the creation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court," the parliament said, as quoted by the Strana publication.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's parliament voted to liquidate the court, whose judges were accused of conspiring to seize power.

The Kiev District Administrative Court is known for decisions that are perceived ambiguously in Ukraine. For example, it canceled the renaming of avenues in honor of Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych, the nationalization of Privatbank, and suspended the renaming of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Zelenskyy has long sought the liquidation of this court, and its judges were accused of colluding to seize power. The ambassadors of the G7 countries welcomed Zelenskyy's initiative.

