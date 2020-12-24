UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Signs Law Restoring Responsibility For Incorrect Declarations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

Zelenskyy Signs Law Restoring Responsibility for Incorrect Declarations

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law to restore the responsibility for declaring false information by officials, which had been canceled by the Constitutional Court, the presidential office said in a statement.

In December, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law that would make it possible to return powers and unblock the operation of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) following the notorious Constitutional Court ruling.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law 'On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the establishment of responsibility for declaring incorrect information...' The law restores responsibility for declaring incorrect information and for failure to submit a declaration... canceled by the Ukrainian Constitutional Court's ruling," the statement said.

