UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Slams Nord Stream 2 Project As 'Global Blackmail' In Phone Call With Biden- Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Zelenskyy Slams Nord Stream 2 Project as 'Global Blackmail' in Phone Call With Biden- Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project a "global blackmail" in a telephone conversation with US leader Joe Biden, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian leader's administration, said on Monday.

Zelenskyy has earlier said in an interview with Axios that he was "surprised" to learn through the press and not directly, via official channels, about Biden's decision to waive sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for the sake of relations with Berlin.

"President Zelenskyy separately mentioned that the Nord Stream 2 was not so much an economic aspect, as individual countries insist on, but a very specific manifestation of global blackmail," Podolyak said, as quoted by the RBC Ukraine news agency.

The Russian-led gas project, which is currently over 90-percent complete, aims at laying a 745-mile twin pipeline to transport gas from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, passing through the territorial waters of Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the construction of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished, while the second line was nearing completion.

In 2019, the US ” a vocal opponent to the project, as well as Berlin's alleged dependence on Russian natural resources ” imposed sanctions on the project, forcing Swiss company Allseas to abandon it. After a year-long hiatus, the construction was resumed by Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna late last year.

Despite Washington's pledge to lift sanctions on Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, and its chief executive Matthias Warnig last month, the US authorities introduced a new set of restrictions on the operator and its senior leadership shortly after the waiver announcement. Additionally, Republican Rep. Fred Keller introduced last week legislation that would reinstate sanctions on entities involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Company Germany Berlin Nord Vladimir Putin Sweden Finland Denmark Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

60 minutes ago

UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

3 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

1 hour ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

1 hour ago

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.