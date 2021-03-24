KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on three-year sanctions against three French citizens, who are members of the European Parliament, over their visit to Crimea last year.

In additional materials to the document, three French citizens are indicated ” Virginie Joron, Jean-Lin Lacapelle and Philippe Olivier, they visited Crimea in July 2020.