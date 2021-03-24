UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Slaps 3-Year Sanctions Against 3 France's EU Parliamentarians - Decree

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Zelenskyy Slaps 3-Year Sanctions Against 3 France's EU Parliamentarians - Decree

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on three-year sanctions against three French citizens, who are members of the European Parliament, over their visit to Crimea last year.

In additional materials to the document, three French citizens are indicated ” Virginie Joron, Jean-Lin Lacapelle and Philippe Olivier, they visited Crimea in July 2020.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Visit July 2020

Recent Stories

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

41 minutes ago

Two years after defeat, IS just as dangerous, Kurd ..

13 minutes ago

Imran Khan struggling for welfare state envisioned ..

13 minutes ago

Biden Nominee for USAID Chief Vows to 'Multilatera ..

13 minutes ago

Telegram app raises $1 bn by selling bonds: founde ..

13 minutes ago

33 killed in DR Congo crackdown on rebels

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.