Zelenskyy Starts Working Visit To Donbas Amid Escalation

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Donbas, he will visit frontline posts and talk to the military amid the escalation on the contact line, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

"Zelenskyy has started his working trip to Donbas.

The head of state will visit frontline positions where the comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire has been systematically violated recently and where Ukrainian defenders were killed and wounded in enemy shelling," the statement read.

According to the presidential office, Zelenskyy is visiting the breakaway region as the supreme commander in chief in order to maintain the morale of the military,

Visit

