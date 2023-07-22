Open Menu

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg Discuss Black Sea Grain Corridor, Kiev's NATO Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the situation in the Black Sea, a possible unblocking of the grain corridor, Ukraine's potential accession to NATO and the agreements reached during the summit in Vilnius.

"Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. We discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Vilnius summit of the Alliance, as well as further actions regarding Ukraine's integration into NATO," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The discussion included the exchange of opinions on the current situation in the Black Sea and "the risks it poses for global food security," the Ukrainian leader also said.

"The priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor have been identified," he added.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that flags of countries of such vessels will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.

