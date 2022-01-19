UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg Discuss 'Diplomatic Efforts' For European Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 07:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the "diplomatic efforts" needed for stability in Europe during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

"Had a phone conversation with @jensstoltenberg. Exchanged information and views on the diplomatic efforts needed for stability in Europe. Discussed preparations for the NATO Summit in June and Ukraine's possible participation in it. The open door policy remains unchanged!" Zelenskyy tweeted.

