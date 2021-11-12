UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Stresses Disproportionate Measures Against Saakashvili Unacceptable - Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili that implementing "disproportionate coercive measures" against ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who also holds Ukrainian citizenship, is unacceptable, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili that implementing "disproportionate coercive measures" against ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who also holds Ukrainian citizenship, is unacceptable, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Friday.

The Georgian prison service recently released a video featuring Saakashvili's transfer to a prison hospital. The footage shows that law enforcement officers took the politician out of the car by force, after which he insulted them and damaged medical equipment.

"The president pointed to the inadmissibility of taking disproportionate coercive measures against the Ukrainian citizen," Zelenskyy's office said in a statement following his phone conversation with Garibashvili.

