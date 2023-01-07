UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Strips 13 Ukrainian Orthodox Church Priests Of Citizenship - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Zelenskyy Strips 13 Ukrainian Orthodox Church Priests of Citizenship - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the citizenship of 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC), Ukrainian news outlet Lb.ua reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the citizenship of 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC), Ukrainian news outlet Lb.ua reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Zelenskyy, by a decree of December 28, 2022, suspended the citizenship of 13 UOC clerics, including Metropolitan Ionafan of Tulchyn and Bratslav, whom the country's security service suspects of high treason, the sources said.

Another cleric on the list is the vicar of the Tulchyn diocese, Bishop Serhiy of Ladyzhyn, who is a very close person to� Ionafan, the sources said.

Commenting on Zelenskyy's decision, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it "satanism."

"Satanism as it is," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Since 2022, Kiev has increased pressure on the UOC against the background of the special military operation in Ukraine. Referring to its connection with Russia, local Ukrainian authorities decided to ban the activities of the UOC, and a bill was submitted to the country's parliament on its actual ban in Ukraine. In addition, state sanctions have been imposed on some members of the UOC clergy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Kiev Bishop December Citizenship Church

Recent Stories

Bahrain defeat UAE 2-1 in 25th Arabian GulfCup

Bahrain defeat UAE 2-1 in 25th Arabian GulfCup

3 seconds ago
 UK Security Services Find Chinese Tracking Device ..

UK Security Services Find Chinese Tracking Device in Government Car

3 minutes ago
 Two Trains Collide in Mexico City Subway - Mayor

Two Trains Collide in Mexico City Subway - Mayor

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P leader urges workers for making protest agai ..

MQM-P leader urges workers for making protest against renewed delimitation of co ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, Kuwait resolve to expand tie ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Tun ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.