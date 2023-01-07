Zelenskyy Strips 13 Ukrainian Orthodox Church Priests of Citizenship - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the citizenship of 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC), Ukrainian news outlet Lb.ua reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the citizenship of 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC), Ukrainian news outlet Lb.ua reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Zelenskyy, by a decree of December 28, 2022, suspended the citizenship of 13 UOC clerics, including Metropolitan Ionafan of Tulchyn and Bratslav, whom the country's security service suspects of high treason, the sources said.

Another cleric on the list is the vicar of the Tulchyn diocese, Bishop Serhiy of Ladyzhyn, who is a very close person to� Ionafan, the sources said.

Commenting on Zelenskyy's decision, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it "satanism."

"Satanism as it is," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Since 2022, Kiev has increased pressure on the UOC against the background of the special military operation in Ukraine. Referring to its connection with Russia, local Ukrainian authorities decided to ban the activities of the UOC, and a bill was submitted to the country's parliament on its actual ban in Ukraine. In addition, state sanctions have been imposed on some members of the UOC clergy.