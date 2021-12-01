Zelenskyy Submits Bill Allowing Dual Nationality for Foreigners of Ukrainian Origin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a bill in parliament on Wednesday to allow dual citizenship for foreign nationals of Ukrainian origin living in select countries.

"I know how important the question of multiple nationality is to Ukrainians living in the US, Canada and the EU.

Today I will submit a bill to this effect for parliamentary scrutiny," he said in parliament.

The president said there were 65 million people of Ukrainian descent living in Western Europe and Northern America.

Zelenskyy signaled during a California trip in September that the right to a Ukrainian passport would not be "universal" for all Ukraine-born foreigners, in a hint at those living in Russia and in places Kiev considers to be occupied territories.