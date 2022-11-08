UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Submits Bills On Extending Mobilization, Martial Law In Ukraine To Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Zelenskyy Submits Bills on Extending Mobilization, Martial Law in Ukraine to Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Ukrainian parliament bills on the extension of the mobilization period and martial law, which expire on November 21.

Martial law in Ukraine was introduced on February 24, the day Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, for an initial 30 days and extended a number of times.

On August 15, it was extended for another 90 days until November 21.

The bills on the extension of martial law and mobilization were submitted to the Ukrainian parliament's website on Tuesday, with the president cited as their initiator. There are no texts accompanying the documents yet.

