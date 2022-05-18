Zelenskyy Submits Bills to Parliament on Extension of Martial Law, Mobilization

The Ukrainian parliament registered on Wednesday bills submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament registered on Wednesday bills submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine.

The texts of the documents have not been made publicly available.

The martial law in Ukraine was introduced on February 24 for an initial 30 days and extended twice, in late March and late April. General mobilization for an initial 90 days was declared on February 25, the next day after the start of the Russian military operation.